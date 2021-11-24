Swedish parliament confirms Social Democrat leader Andersson as new PM
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:38 IST
Sweden's parliament voted to confirm Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first-ever woman prime minister on Wednesday, ending weeks of uncertainty about who would lead the country.
Former Finance Minister Andersson faces an immediate crisis with the government's budget bill likely heading for defeat in a vote later on Wednesday.
