Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP UP incharge, holds 'strategic discussion' for 2022 polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:47 IST
Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP UP incharge, holds 'strategic discussion' for 2022 polls
Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after meeting Rastriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met AAP Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh and held a ''strategic discussion'' for the 2022 state assembly polls.

''A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed,'' Singh told reporters after the meeting here.

About an alliance with the SP, Singh said, ''The discussion has just started... A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later.'' The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone.

Singh was present at a book release programme of SP leader Ramgopal Yadav on Tuesday here in which party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were also present.

Akhilesh Yadav had met the RLD chief on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls.

''Badhte Kadam,'' Chaudhary had said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Akhilesh Yadav.

Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader had said, ''Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change).'' Akhilesh Yadav in his statements has repeatedly said the SP is open for alliance with smaller parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021