PM pays tributes to Lachit Borphukan
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Lachit Borphukan, a celebrated warrior, saying he is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam.
Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 in an ode to Borphukan's valour and heroism.
''Today, on Lachit Diwas, I pay tributes to the brave Lachit Borphukan. He is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam,'' Modi said in a tweet.
''He (Borphukan) remained committed to the ideals of equality, justice and dignity for all,'' the prime minister said.
Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.
The battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Borphukan
- Lachit Diwas
- Narendra Modi
- Guwahati
- Lachit Borphukan
- Assam
- Ahom
ALSO READ
IOA elections to be held in Guwahati on Dec 19
130 Nations endorse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on Internationalisation of Education at Diplomatic Conclave
Data is information, in future data will be dictating history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CAG's Audit Diwas event.
Tribal culture and their contribution towards nation-building being honoured as India celebrates first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas after Independence: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.