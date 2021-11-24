Swedish PM Andersson says will lead country even if govt budget rejected
24-11-2021
Newly appointed Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday she was prepared to lead the country even if parliament rejects the center-left minority government's budget later in the day in favor of an opposition bill.
"I am of the opinion that it (the opposition budget) as a whole is something I can live with," Andersson told reporters at a news conference.
