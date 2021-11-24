Left Menu

Appointment of Sikhs for Justice office-bearer's brother as Punjab Genco chairman sparks row

The appointment of Balwinder Singh as the chairman of the state-run Punjab Genco Limited has stirred controversy with the opposition leaders attacking the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:29 IST
The appointment of Balwinder Singh as the chairman of the state-run Punjab Genco Limited has stirred controversy with the opposition leaders attacking the government. Singh is the brother of a Sikhs for Justice office-bearer.

Questioning the appointment, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said, "Congress leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harish Rawat consider Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Bajwa as their brothers. Now, the Congress high-command, including Rahul Gandhi, should explain on whose instructions Balwinder Singh was appointed by the state government." He further said, "It seems like the government is taking instructions from Imran Khan and the appointment of Singh was made after deliberation with the Pakistan PM." (ANI)

