Punjab Assembly speaker's mother dies aged 84

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:43 IST
Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh's mother Raj Rani passed away in a private hospital in Rupnagar on Wednesday after a brief illness.

She was 84.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his condolences to the speaker's family.

''I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Raj Rani who was a pillar of great strength and inspiration for her family,'' Channi said.

Raj Rani had earlier served as a sarpanch of Khatana village in Nurpurbedi block of Rupnagar district, an official statement said.

As a social worker, she made enormous contributions for the betterment of the people and the overall development of her village, it said.

She is survived by her son and three daughters.

