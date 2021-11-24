Left Menu

France's Macron and Polish PM discuss tougher measures against Belarus

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:20 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Twitter (@MorawieckiM)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki discussed strengthening sanctions against Belarus, they said after meeting in Paris on Wednesday.

The European Union has accused Belarus of mounting a "hybrid attack" on the block by flying in thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, and pushing them to try to cross illegally into Poland. It is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Minsk.

