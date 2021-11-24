Contribution of unsung freedom fighters in India's Independence should be made known to public: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the Independence of the country was achieved due to contribution of several unsung freedom fighters and their contribution should be made known to the public.

Kovind arrived here on a two-day visit for the birth centenary celebrations of former MP Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was also a Shaurya Chakra winner.

Harmohan Singh Yadav, who died in 2012, had been associated with the Samajwadi Party (SP), now in the Opposition.

During his address on the occassion, the president said, ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated all over the country to mark 75 years of our Independence. During this two-year-long Mahotsav, we will remember the contribution of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle who had laid down their lives.'' Remembering freedom fighters Ajijan Bai, Mainavati, Jaidev Kapoor, Shiv Varma, Bijay Kumar Sinha and Gaya Prasad on the occasion, he said India could get Independence due to the important contribution of many such freedom fighters. Therefore, it is the duty of all of us to bring information about the contribution of such anonymous freedom fighters to the public, Kovind said. He said the future of any nation is guided by the experience of the past and enriched by its heritage. We all should actively participate in building a strong, successful, developed and prosperous India. Every hand of our country should rise together for the progress of the country, the president said. Showering praise on the efforts of Harmohan Singh Yadav, who he said converted a 'purva' (hamlet), known as Meharban Singh Purva, into a well developed township, Kovind said his life is worthy of emulation for posterity.

Harmohan Singh Yadav was a perfect example of simplicity and an inspiration for public service. He strove to bring happiness in the lives of the people, particularly those living on the margins and the farmers. From gram sabha to Rajya Sabha, his views about agriculture were heard very seriously by policy makers, the president said.

The doors of Harmohan Singh Yadav's house were always open for all. In 1984, he set an excellent example of communal harmony when he saved a large number of lives from a violent mob. In the year 1991, he received Shaurya Chakra for his exceptional gallantry and fearlessness, Kovind said in a reference to the ant-Sikh riots. Noting that with Harmohan Singh Yadav's efforts, many educational institutions were established to give a fillip to the educational awareness in this area, the president said that he understood that education is the basis of progress of every family and society. Earlier, he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Chakeri airport.

On Thursday, Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University.

