Whispers of Karnataka Cong leaders on paying tributes to Sardar Patel go viral

With the whispers between senior Congress leaders in Karnataka, D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah wondering about paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at an event organised to observe Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary going viral, the BJP has accused the grand old party of showing respect to the country's first Home Minister only out of fear of the J P Nadda-led party.

The 1.15-minute video purportedly shows conversation between the two leaders, who were seated on the dais at the party office here to observe the event on October 31, which also happens to be Patel’s birthday.

It was picked up by mics placed on the table while the cameras were on.

In the video, Siddaramaiah can be seen reminding Shivakumar, at the beginning of the event, that the day also happens to be Patel’s birthday.

In response, Shivakumar says, ''It is, Sir, but this is day (Indira's death anniversary) and that is birthday (Patel's). We don’t keep their portraits together.” Following which Siddaramaiah can be heard saying, ''But, what happens is, BJP will take advantage of it.'' To which Shivakumar replies, ''Yes...but we have never kept (portraits together so far).'' The video is then fast-forwarded to show Shivakumar asking a party worker if Patel’s portrait is there, and directs him to get it.

He then tells Siddaramaiah, he will get the Patel's portrait placed next to Indira, to which the former CM says, ''it will be good.'' Shivakumar then supervises the placement of Patel’s portrait and all the leaders of the state including Siddaramaiah pay floral tributes to it.

Sharing the video, BJP leaders alleged that Congress shows respect to Patel, due to fear of BJP.

''If anyone had doubt about how much the Nehru Dynasty hated Sardar Patel, this video makes it clear. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar agree to place photo of Sardar Patel along with that of Indira Gandhi fearing BJP. It is a shame that Slaves are so much scared of an Italian,'' BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi tweeted.

BJP MLA and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary MP Renukacharya in a tweet said: ''The Congress showed respect to Patel, due to fear of BJP.'' PTI KSU RS ROH ROH

