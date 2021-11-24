UP Congress to launch 15-day membership campaign on Nov 26

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch a 15-day membership campaign on Constitution Day on November 26 with a target of enrolling one crore new members, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The campaign will continue till December 10. On November 26, 'Bhim Charcha' and dinner will be organized in villages, settlements, and wards. Contributions of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, will be discussed, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

During the campaign, one crore new members will be added under the slogan ''Ek Parivaar, Naye Sadasya Chaar (one family, four new members)'', Lallu said, adding that all new members will have to give a missed call on 8230005000 to register themselves.

The drive will be conducted in all rural and urban areas, at major markets, bus stands, and railway stations among other places, he said.

Camps with banners of ''Ladki Hoon, Lar Sakti Hoon'' will be set up outside women's colleges to take Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's message to female students, Lallu said.

Five-member teams will be formed at nyaya panchayat or ward level in every assembly constituency. Each team will add 25 new members every day, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief added.

