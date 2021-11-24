Left Menu

Rajasthan minister says roads should be like "Katrina Kaif's cheeks"

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:22 IST
Days after being inducted as a minister in Rajasthan, Rajendra Singh Gudha has shot his mouth off comparing roads to the cheeks of actors Hema Malini and Katrina Kaif.

The remark was allegedly made by the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development on Tuesday at a government camp held in a village in Jhunjhunu district.

In the purported video of the event, Gudha is heard saying in local dialect that roads should be like the cheeks of Hema Malini, adding she had become “too old”.

The minister made the comparison after he was told about the bad condition of roads in the district by people gathered to listen to him there.

He then went on to say roads should be like “Katrina Kaif’s cheeks”.

“Katrina Kaif Ka Gaalan Jaayan ki Sadak Banni Chayej,” he said on mic sitting in the camp.

The comments were made at the ‘Prashasan Shahron ke Sang’ camp.

An officer of the public works department was also present in the camp.

The minister could not be contacted for comments.

Gudha is among 15 ministers who took oath on Sunday. He is one of the four newly inducted ministers of state. He represents Udaipurwati constituency of Jhunjhunu and was elected as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA.

Gudha was one of the five BSP MLAs who quit the party and joined Congress later.

