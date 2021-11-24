Former AIADMK MLA dies of heart attack during function

Left Menu

Puducherry, Nov 24 (PTI): Senior advocate and former AIADMK legislator K Parasuraman (75) died of heart attack on Wednesday while participating in a function held here to felicitate the new office-bearers of the Pondicherry Bar Association. Sources in the association said Parasuraman was taken to a hospital where he was declared to have died of an heart attack. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. Parasuraman had been presidium chairman of the AIADMK (east wing) here. He was elected to the territorial Assembly in 1991 from Orleanpet constituency.

