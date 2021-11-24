Left Menu

Subramanian Swamy meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday in the national capital, days after his meeting with the states Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata.After meeting the Trinamool Congress chief, Swamy said they discussed the political scenario in West Bengal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:25 IST
Subramanian Swamy meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday in the national capital, days after his meeting with the state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata.

After meeting the Trinamool Congress chief, Swamy said they discussed the political scenario in West Bengal. The duo even posed for photographs after their meeting.

When asked if he will join the Trinamool Congress, the BJP leader said, ''I was already with her. There is no need for me to join.'' On Tuesday two Congress leaders and a JD(U) leader joined the Trinamool Congress.

Swamy later tweeted, ''Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP (Jayaprakash Narayan), Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality.'' Later, Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed with him issues concerning West Bengal as well as withdrawal of the order extending the BSF's jurisdiction in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021