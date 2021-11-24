Left Menu

Jamie Dimon walks back on China Communist Party comment

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Wednesday walked back on his remarks on China's Communist Party, a day after he joked that his bank would last longer than the party.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:44 IST
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Wednesday walked back on his remarks on China's Communist Party, a day after he joked that his bank would last longer than the party. "I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company," Dimon said.

A JPMorgan spokesperson added that Dimon had acknowledged that he should "never speak lightly or disrespectfully about another country or its leadership." Speaking at a Boston College series of CEO interviews on Tuesday, Dimon said, "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan. I'd make a bet that we last longer."

"I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway," he added.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

