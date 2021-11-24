Jamie Dimon walks back on China Communist Party comment
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Wednesday walked back on his remarks on China's Communist Party, a day after he joked that his bank would last longer than the party.
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon on Wednesday walked back on his remarks on China's Communist Party, a day after he joked that his bank would last longer than the party. "I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company," Dimon said.
A JPMorgan spokesperson added that Dimon had acknowledged that he should "never speak lightly or disrespectfully about another country or its leadership." Speaking at a Boston College series of CEO interviews on Tuesday, Dimon said, "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan. I'd make a bet that we last longer."
"I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- JPMorgan Chase
- Communist Party
- Boston College
- JPMorgan
- Jamie Dimon
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-China's state council met with property developers, banks -source
China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 8 vs 89 day earlier
U.S. eyes January rollout of first projects to counter China's Belt and Road -official
WRAPUP 1-China state council's think-tank met with property developers, banks -source
Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat