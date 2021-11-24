Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Scholz eyes return to strict debt limits - source
Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz told members of his centre-left Social Democrats that the next government would return to strict debt limits in the constitution from 2023 onwards, a participant of the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.
Scholz also said that financing the promised shift towards a more climate-friendly and digitized economy was a goal which could not be reached for free, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Scholz is expected to present the three-way coalition agreement with leaders of the Greens and Free Democrats at a news conference at 3 p.m. (1400).
