Left Menu

Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Scholz eyes return to strict debt limits - source

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:52 IST
Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Scholz eyes return to strict debt limits - source
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz told members of his centre-left Social Democrats that the next government would return to strict debt limits in the constitution from 2023 onwards, a participant of the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.

Scholz also said that financing the promised shift towards a more climate-friendly and digitized economy was a goal which could not be reached for free, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Scholz is expected to present the three-way coalition agreement with leaders of the Greens and Free Democrats at a news conference at 3 p.m. (1400).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021