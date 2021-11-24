Pondy Speaker forms public accounts, estimates committee

Puducherry, Nov 24 (PTI): Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam has constituted a Public Accounts and Estimates Committee of the Assembly for the year 2021-2022.

An official press release said on Wednesday that K S P Ramesh is the chairman of the 11-member Public Accounts Committee and the other members are Chief Minister N Rangasamy, A M H Nazeem (both are ex-officio members), P R Siva, R Baskar alias Datchinamourthy, U.Lakshmikandhan, J Vivilian Richards, K Venkatesan, R B Ashok Babu, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok and Ramesh Parabath.

The release said the Speaker has also constituted a 11-member Estimates Committee of the House for the year 2021-2022 under chairmanship of A M H Nazeem. The other members are Chief Minister N Rangasamy (ex-officio) , K S P Ramesh, P M L Kalyanasundaram, G Nehru alias Kuppusamy, J Vivilian Richards, V P Ramalingam, M Vaithianathan, M Nagathiyagarajan, J Prakash Kumar and M Sivashankar.

The six-member Petitions Committee has P M L Kalyanasundaram (chairman), P R N Tirimurugan, A Johnkumar, R Senthilkumar, J Prakash Kumar and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, the release said.

