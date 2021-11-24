Left Menu

Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director

President Joe Biden is set to nominate Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with his plans on Wednesday.Young has served as acting director of the office for much of the year.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:17 IST
Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as budget director
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden is set to nominate Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget, according to a person familiar with his plans on Wednesday.

Young has served as acting director of the office for much of the year. Biden's first nominee for the position, Neera Tanden, faced bipartisan criticism for her previous attacks on lawmakers and withdrew from consideration.

Young faces her own Senate confirmation vote, but she was initially confirmed to her current role in March with nearly two-thirds support and the backing of multiple Republicans. As the former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, Young had the support of top Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She would be the first Black woman to lead the OMB.

Biden is expected to nominate Nani Coloretti, a senior vice president at the Urban Institute think tank, as deputy director. If confirmed, that would make Coloretti one of the highest Asian Americans in government and it would be the first time the OMB is led by two women of colour.

The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration's budget and overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government.

The person familiar with Biden's plans wasn't authorised to speak about them publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021