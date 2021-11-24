Biden readies leadership for White House budget office -source

U.S. President Joe Biden has made his top picks to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), a source and media reports said, less than two weeks before federal government funding is set to run out.

Acting OMB Director Shalanda Young will be nominated to run the budget office, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Tuesday, while Nani Coloretti, a former Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be nominated as deputy director, CNN reported on Wednesday. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the nominations.

Both positions must be confirmed by the Senate, which Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control. Young, a former House of Representatives staffer, will be the first Black woman to serve in the top role. She won bipartisan support for the deputy job in March.

The expected nominations come as funding for most federal programs expires Dec. 3 under a stopgap spending measure, setting up another showdown in the narrowly divided Congress. Lawmakers must also contend with the federal debt limit in order to avoid a historic default as soon as Dec 15.

House Democrats have been pushing for Young to get the top OMB job after Biden's initial choice, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration in March in the face of opposition from some Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)