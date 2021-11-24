Left Menu

Biden readies leadership for White House budget office -source

She won bipartisan support for the deputy job in March. The expected nominations come as funding for most federal programs expires Dec. 3 under a stopgap spending measure, setting up another showdown in the narrowly divided Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:23 IST
Biden readies leadership for White House budget office -source

U.S. President Joe Biden has made his top picks to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), a source and media reports said, less than two weeks before federal government funding is set to run out.

Acting OMB Director Shalanda Young will be nominated to run the budget office, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Tuesday, while Nani Coloretti, a former Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be nominated as deputy director, CNN reported on Wednesday. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the nominations.

Both positions must be confirmed by the Senate, which Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control. Young, a former House of Representatives staffer, will be the first Black woman to serve in the top role. She won bipartisan support for the deputy job in March.

The expected nominations come as funding for most federal programs expires Dec. 3 under a stopgap spending measure, setting up another showdown in the narrowly divided Congress. Lawmakers must also contend with the federal debt limit in order to avoid a historic default as soon as Dec 15.

House Democrats have been pushing for Young to get the top OMB job after Biden's initial choice, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration in March in the face of opposition from some Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021