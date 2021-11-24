Left Menu

BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri urges Mamata to publish details of welfare schemes to check graft

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST
Eminent economist and West Bengal BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to publish details of her government's social welfare schemes including the possible beneficiaries to keep the projects free from corruption.

He also urged Banerjee to disclose the amount of money the state has received from the Union government to run centrally sponsored schemes.

''My request to the chief minister is to publish the names of state government schemes, the list of possible beneficiaries area-wise and the eligibility to avail the benefits. This is required to make the schemes free from irregularities or corruption,'' Lahiri told a news conference in Kolkata.

Lahiri, a former chief economic advisor to the Government of India, said the fiscal deficit and revenue deficit of the state have increased from what was proposed in the budget of 2020-21, but capital outlay was decreased.

This will affect the future of the young generation in getting jobs within the state, the MLA of Balurghat in north Bengal claimed.

Lahiri also said the state government should also publish performance audit report by the CAG in the assembly.

