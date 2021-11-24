Mamata Banerjee to visit Mumbai on November 30, will meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Mumbai on November 30 and meet her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. "I will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar Ji during my visit to Mumbai between November 30 and December 1," Banerjee told reporters here.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has been holding talks to unite all Opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) keeping the 2024 general elections in mind. Asked about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Banerjee said, "If Akhilesh (Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav) needs our help, then we are ready to extend help."

Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and demanded rolling back of the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in the state. Following the meeting with Prime Minister, Banerjee said, "I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn. I also spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Tripura violence."

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy met Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee is slated to be in the national capital till November 25. Her visit comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

On Tuesday, former Congress leader Kirti Azad and, former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in the national capital. (ANI)

