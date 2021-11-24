Karnataka: BJP's CT Ravi is damaging country's image, says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday slammed BJP General Secretary CT Ravi for his remarks over surgical strikes.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday slammed BJP General Secretary CT Ravi for his remarks over surgical strikes. Yesterday, Ravi said, "Surgical Strike is an answer to those who oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill."
Responding to this, DK Shivakumar, KPCC President said to reporters today, "CT Ravi is damaging the country's image. I don't know why he's been kept in BJP. His agenda is to destroy BJP. Let him be in BJP. He will help us destroy BJP. He's giving such statements which damage the name of the country." On November 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the soldiers for carrying out the surgical strike across the border and said that it fills everyone with pride. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
