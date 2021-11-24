Sudan PM orders security forces to secure planned demonstrations on Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:29 IST
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok issued directives for security forces to secure planned protests on Thursday and to launch a process on Wednesday to release all detainees from the resistance committees.
Hamdok had said in an interview earlier in the day that the release of political detainees would take place on Wednesday or Thursday.
