HP BJP will review its bypoll defeats, overcome its faults: Khanna

The Himachal BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday said the state unit of the party will review the reasons for its defeat in recent bypolls and try its best to overcome its shortcomings.Khanna made the remark ahead of the HP BJPs core group meeting scheduled on Wednesday evening.

The Himachal BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday said the state unit of the party will review the reasons for its defeat in recent bypolls and try its best to overcome its shortcomings.

Khanna made the remark ahead of the HP BJP’s core group meeting scheduled on Wednesday evening. The core group meet is to be followed by an extended core group meeting and that of the state office bearers on Thursday and then the state executive committee meeting on Friday.

The ruling BJP lost the Mandi parliamentary and the three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in recent byelections. The state BJP in-charge claimed that the party would emerge victorious in the state assembly elections to be held by the 2022 end. The state BJP core group meeting chaired by its president, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, began at Peterhof here on Wednesday evening. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Khanna among others.

Other participants included state BJP co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, former state BJP presidents Satpal Satti and Rajiv Bindal, state organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, general secretary Trilok Jamwal, and Health Minister Rajiv Saizal besides party leaders Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Kapoor.

