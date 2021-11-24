Left Menu

Crimes against women rose in Maha in last 2 years: BJP MP

BJP MP Raksha Khadse on Wednesday alleged that crimes against women have gone up in the last two years under the watch of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The police department is reluctant to register and act upon the complaints of women, alleged Khadse.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:10 IST
Crimes against women rose in Maha in last 2 years: BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Raksha Khadse on Wednesday alleged that crimes against women have gone up in the last two years under the watch of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Addressing reporters here, Khadse, who represents Raver Lok Sabha seat in north Maharashtra, accused the state government of ignoring issues of women despite protests held by the Opposition. ''The then home minister of Maharashtra (Anil Deshmukh) had in 2019 announced that 'Shakti' Act will be implemented to curb crimes against women but nothing happened after that. The police department is reluctant to register and act upon the complaints of women,'' alleged Khadse. She said when BJP was in power in Maharashtra some incidents (crimes against women) had occurred but prompt action was also taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021