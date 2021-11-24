BJP corporators, workers booked for "vandalising" GHMC office

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI): Several BJP corporators, including women, and party workers were booked on Wednesday for allegedly ransacking the office of Hyderabad Mayor at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation here on November 23 and vandalising public property, demanding that a council meeting be held immediately to discuss civic issues, police said.

The BJP corporators barged into the chamber of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, who was not present at the time, and squatted there after staging a protest on the GHMC premises on Tuesday, demanding that the meeting be held.

The protesters also allegedly broke flower pots and damaged a window-pane, besides spraying black paint on the GHMC signboard, police said adding as many 95 protesters including 32 BJP corporators and other party workers were taken into preventive custody and later released.

Subsequently, cases were registered against them under relevant IPC sections, a senior police official said.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao on Wednesday requested the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to take strict action against them as per law.

''Some thugs & hooligans of BJP in Hyderabad have vandalised the GHMC office yesterday. I strongly condemn this atrocious behaviour. Guess it’s too much to ask Godse Bhakts to behave in a Gandhian manner. Request @CPHydCity to take strictest action on the vandals as per law'', he tweeted.

Vijayalaxmi also strongly condemned the attack on the Mayor's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)