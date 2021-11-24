Left Menu

MP Assembly's winter session to be held between December 20 to 24

This is the tenth session of the current Assembly, Singh said.Minister for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra told reporters that various bills related to Panchayat elections and urban bodies will be presented in the Assembly besides the supplementary budget.

MP Assembly's winter session to be held between December 20 to 24
The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in the state capital between December 20 and 24, an official said on Wednesday.

A notification for holding the five-day budget session was issued on Tuesday after the state governor's approval, Assembly Principal Secretary AP Singh said.

The session will have five sittings beginning December 20 and concluding on December 24, he said. This is the tenth session of the current Assembly, Singh said.

Minister for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra told reporters that various bills related to Panchayat elections and urban bodies will be presented in the Assembly besides the supplementary budget. He said the session will start with newly-elected (in recent bypolls) MLAs taking the oath and the House paying a tribute to departed leaders.

