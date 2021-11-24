Left Menu

BJP chief J P Nadda addresses medical professionals on first day of Goa visit

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday addressed medical professionals here on the first day of his two-day visit to Goa, where elections are due in the next few months. This event was organised by the BJPs Goa medical cell.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:52 IST
BJP chief J P Nadda addresses medical professionals on first day of Goa visit
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday addressed medical professionals here on the first day of his two-day visit to Goa, where elections are due in the next few months. This event was organised by the BJP's Goa medical cell. Nadda landed at the Dabolim airport and later travelled to Panaji.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa BJP medical cell incharge Dr Shekhar Salkar were present for the event.

Nadda is scheduled to address public meetings at Sattari and Bicholim on Thursday.

Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year. PTI RPS NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021