BJP chief J P Nadda addresses medical professionals on first day of Goa visit

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday addressed medical professionals here on the first day of his two-day visit to Goa, where elections are due in the next few months. This event was organised by the BJP's Goa medical cell. Nadda landed at the Dabolim airport and later travelled to Panaji.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa BJP medical cell incharge Dr Shekhar Salkar were present for the event.

Nadda is scheduled to address public meetings at Sattari and Bicholim on Thursday.

Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year. PTI RPS NSK NSK

