BJP supporters hurl eggs at Odisha CM's convoy, gherao police station in Puri

BJP supporters Wednesday hurled eggs at the convoy of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Puri demanding the ouster of the Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra, for his alleged links with the prime accused in the Kalahandi teacher’s kidnap and murder case.

The incident happened near the Government Hospital Square when Patnaik was proceeding to the helipad for returning to Bhubaneswar after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rs 331-crore heritage corridor project in the temple town.

BJP and Congress supporters also showed black flags as Patnaik's cavalcade passed by.

Seventy-three activists of the saffron party and the Congress have been detained in connection with the incidents, a police officer said. The opposition BJP claimed to have hurled the eggs targeting the chief minister’s cavalcade. Incidentally, one of the eggs hit the windscreen of Patnaik’s SUV even as a tight security arrangement was in place in view of the chief minister’s visit.

Following the saffron party’s claim, the police allegedly picked up BJP Youth Morcha’s Puri district president Jayant Das, sparking tension in the area. A large number of BJP supporters led by Puri MLA Jayant Sadangi and Brahmagiri MLA L B Mohapatra staged a dharna near Kumbharpada police station in the pilgrim city.

“We are in the dark about the whereabouts of Jayant Das. Our dharna near the police station will continue till the police release him. We understand that he has been physically assaulted by the police,” the BJP’s Puri MLA told reporters.

The opposition activists could successfully breach the security cordon and hurl eggs at the chief minister’s convoy despite the deployment of about 20 platoons (600 personnel) of force in view of his one-day visit to Puri.

Earlier, three members of BJP-backed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Congress-affiliated NSUI were taken into custody for waving black flags at Patnaik on Bada Danda (Grand Road) in Puri, sources said.

''Our activists under the leadership of Jayant Das have hurled eggs, targeting the chief minister's convoy. This protest will continue till Patnaik takes action against some of his tainted ministers,'' BJYM state president Irasish Acharya said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar, immediately after the incident. Later, the opposition activists also sprinkled cow-dung water on the Grand Road in front of the Jagannath temple to ''purify'' it, claiming that the ''tainted'' state ministers, who attended the foundation stone laying ceremony there, made the sacred path ''impure''.

Eggs were also hurled at the convoy of Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha near Malatipatapur on the outskirts of the city.

The opposition parties have been protesting for weeks, demanding the removal of the Minister of State for Home for his alleged involvement in the woman teacher's kidnap and murder case.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) condemned the hurling of eggs at the Chief Minister’s convoy. Congress state president Niranjan Patnaik, who also attended the Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project foundation stone laying ceremony, said: “Though it shows people’s outrage against the state government’s actions, such protests won’t solve the problems.” The Congress leader also said that the investigation into the teacher’s murder case should be impartial and it will not be possible till the minister continues to remain in office. Though Puri is only 60 km away from the state capital, Patnaik had used a chopper for going to the pilgrim town for attending the function.

