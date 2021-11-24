Repeal of farm laws 'defeat of PM, arrogance'; now Centre should fix MSP: Lalu"

Describing the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three contentious farm laws as ''victory of farmers and defeat of arrogance'', Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday demanded that the Centre now fix the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the benefit of the peasants.

Addressing supporters on the occasion of the RJD's 25th foundation day, Prasad claimed that the party has the backing of farmers and the weaker sections of the society which will help it form the government in the state in the next assembly election.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw the laws is a victory of the farmers. Narendra Modi and arrogance have been defeated. However, the movement will continue till a law on MSP is made,” he said. Modi had last week announced that the three central farm laws will be withdrawn. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill seeking to repeal them.

“The ruling NDA in the state and at the Centre were rattled by the massive and unprecedented support that RJD got recently from farmers. The RJD has got the support of farmers and weaker sections of the society. We will form the government in the state in the next assembly poll,” the 73-year-old former chief minister said.

The party will give more tickets to women at that time, he said. The RJD supremo, who has been staying in Delhi after his release from jail a few months ago, said he did not feel like staying away from the people of Bihar any longer. He was convicted in a number of fodder scam cases and is now out on bail. He appeared before a special CBI court in Patna in connection with another case relating to the fodder scam on Tuesday.

''Today, I decided to drive a jeep,'' he said. Prasad drove a vehicle after many years. A video clip showing the septuagenarian behind the steering wheel shared on his Twitter handle has gone viral.

The RJD chief also unveiled a gigantic stone lantern, the party’s election symbol, on its office premises. Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the state has been going backwards under the rule of Nitish Kumar, but the ruling Janata Dal (United) is celebrating his 15 years in office.

“In which field has Bihar become unmatched? In unemployment, in liquor ban, in crime rate. Education has been ruined and not a single factory was set up in the past 15 years. There was only flood and drought in Bihar,” said Yadav, Prasad's son and heir apparent.

“Where is Bihar in Niti Aayog ranking? It is at the number one position from the bottom. When the chief minister was asked about it, he expressed his ignorance. This shows that the government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of the people,” Yadav said.

In June, Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer in Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals index 2020-21.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday organised events at 40 locations in the state to mark the completion of 15 years of Chief Minister Kumar in office.

Kumar and the JD(U)’s report card for these years were also presented on the occasion. He had become CM on November 24 in 2005, ousting the RJD from power.

