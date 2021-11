Swedish PM Andersson resigns on first day, to seek new support

Newly-elected Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday just hours after she was appointed, when her coalition partner, the Greens, quit the government. "I have told the speaker that I wish to resign as prime minister," Andersson told reporters at a news conference.

She said she was ready, however, to try again as leader of a single party government.

