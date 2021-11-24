AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav, hints at alliance for Uttar Pradesh elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday triggering speculation about alliance between the two parties for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year. The meeting came a day after RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary met Akhilesh Yadav amid clear indications of an alliance between the two parties for the assembly polls.

Sanjay Singh said in a tweet that a fruitful meeting was held with the aim to defeat the ruling BJP in the state. "To free Uttar Pradesh from the misrule of the BJP, there was a fruitful meeting with the national president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadavji. Discussion was held on similar issues. Many thanks to Akhilesh Yadavji. Uttar Pradesh has to be freed from the dictatorship of BJP," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photo of him meeting Sanjay Singh and AAP MLA Dilip Pandey and said:"A meeting aimed at change!" Sanjay Singh replied to Yadav's tweet and said,"A revolution against dictatorship for progress and change! Akhilesh Yadavjii, thank you very much for the meeting and fruitful discussion."

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the SP chief, Singh said that if talks are held for an alliance, then information will be shared. He also said that there has been no discussion on seat sharing.

He said "strategic discussion" took place on common issues. As part of efforts to forge a grand alliance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), SP earlier today joined hands with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) chief Krishna Patel said they met Akhilesh Yadav. "We have forged an alliance. We are forming alliances with like-minded people. Very soon we will appear on a joint platform. There is no talk about seats yet," she said.

Krishna Patel is mother of union minister Anupriya Patel, who heads Apna Dal (S). (ANI)

