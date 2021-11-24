Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

Hours after being tapped as Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and its coalition partner left the two-party minority government.

''For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told a news conference.

Andersson has informed parliamentary Speaker Anderas Norlen that she is still interested in leading a Social Democratic one-party government. She said that ''a coalition government should resign if a party chooses to leave the government. Despite the fact that the parliamentary situation is unchanged, it needs to be tried again.''

