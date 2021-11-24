Left Menu

U.S. has urged Honduran presidential candidates to keep ties with Taiwan-official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:28 IST
A visiting U.S. delegation made clear to both leading presidential candidates in Honduras' Nov. 28 election that Washington wants the country to maintain its long-standing relations with Taiwan, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has warned Honduras and other Central American nations of the risks to them of China's approach to the region.

Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro has previously said if victorious she would switch diplomatic relations to Beijing over Taiwan, but one of her close aides said on Tuesday that no final decision had been made. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Daphne Psaledakis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

