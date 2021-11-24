U.S. has urged Honduran presidential candidates to keep ties with Taiwan-official
A visiting U.S. delegation made clear to both leading presidential candidates in Honduras' Nov. 28 election that Washington wants the country to maintain its long-standing relations with Taiwan, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has warned Honduras and other Central American nations of the risks to them of China's approach to the region.
Opposition candidate Xiomara Castro has previously said if victorious she would switch diplomatic relations to Beijing over Taiwan, but one of her close aides said on Tuesday that no final decision had been made. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Daphne Psaledakis)
