Ruckus in NDMC House: Will raise issue before LG, says mayor

A day after an alleged scuffle broke out between an AAP MLA and a BJP member in the NDMC House, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday said he will raise the matter before the Lt Governor of Delhi.

The ruling party and the opposition AAP have been blaming each over the issue. Ruckus prevailed in the BJP-led NDMC House on Tuesday when members of the ruling party and opposition AAP allegedly engaged in a bitter exchange of words during the proceedings.

A member of the BJP and an AAP lawmaker allegedly engaged in a scuffle after which the House was adjourned by the mayor, a senior official had said on Tuesday.

The mayor held a press conference over the issue on Wednesday and alleged that BJP councilor Vijender Yadav was ''beaten up'' by AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal during the House meeting.

NDMC Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain, councillor Vijender Yadav and other councillors from the NDMC were also present during the press conference.

Leader of Opposition and AAP councillor in NDMC Vikas Goel had on Tuesday issued a statement about the ''ruckus'', and alleged that many BJP councillors engaged in ''misconduct'' during the proceedings.

''First, the guards misbehaved with me and then the BJP councillors misbehaved with AAP's female councillors and tried to make them consume liquor too. They then latched onto AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and got into a fist fight to assault him,'' he had alleged.

Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain claimed that Yadav had tried to stage a ''symbolic protest by displaying a mix of tea and water symbolizing liquor'' in the House, when then AAP MLA took it otherwise and ''beat him up''.

The mayor said the House was all set to discuss ''increasing levels of pollution'' in the city and the new excise policy of the Delhi government.

The government has ''backtracked from the issues on which they got elected in the city. The situation is that neither there is clean water for drinking nor fresh air for breathing for people of Delhi. The government, however, is preparing to open liquor shops for some additional revenue'', he claimed.

When the House started discussing these issues, Goyal ''failed to defend his government and slapped BJP councillor Vijender Yadav,'' Singh alleged.

This ''undemocratic behaviour of the AAP MLA has tarnished the dignity of the House. We strongly condemn his behaviour and urge Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kajriwal to take strong action against the MLA,'' the mayor said and added that ''we will raise the issue before the Lieutenant Governor and will also have an FIR registered'' by police.

Jain said the AAP government is allowing opening of 846 liquor shops.

Delhi has been turned into a ''gas chamber'' due to the failure of the AAP government and after the new excise policy, the city will become a ''liquor chamber'', he said.

''We have decided to file a police complaint and we will also request Hon'ble LG to take strong action against him,'' he added.

Goel on Tuesday night had alleged in a tweet: ''Afraid of losing elections (civic polls), the BJP has become worried, and has crossed limits of corruption, dictatorship''. AAP leader and party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak had retweeted Goel's tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)