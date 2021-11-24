Left Menu

Uttarakhand Congress holds screening committee meeting

A meeting of the Congress screening committee for Uttarakhand was held here in which discussion was held about the selection of candidates for assembly elections early next year.

Updated: 24-11-2021 23:40 IST
Congress Screening Committee, at State Headquarters Dehradun. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A meeting of the Congress screening committee for Uttarakhand was held here in which discussion was held about the selection of candidates for assembly elections early next year. Party leader Avinash Pandey, who heads the screening committee, said all senior leaders of the state were present in the first meeting of the panel.

He said discussions were held on how to strengthen coordination among leaders and party workers in the state. Pandey told ANI that preparations for the assembly polls are in full swing. "Today, discussion was held on the selection of candidates," he said.

"A change is definitely going to happen in Uttarakhand. I congratulate the state Congress for programmes being run by the party across the state," he added. Pandey said that Congress workers have stepped up their efforts on all assembly seats in the state.

"There will be a committee of nine members in Garhwal Mandal and Kumaon Mandal and suggestions will be taken from all district presidents and potential candidates. Opinion of people will also be taken," he said. Pandey said a meeting of the State Election Committee would also be held soon.

