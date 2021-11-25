Left Menu

Congress appoints office bearers at various levels in its Goa unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:49 IST
Congress appoints office bearers at various levels in its Goa unit
Ahead of the Goa assembly polls next year, the Congress on Wednesday appointed office bearers at various levels of its state unit, including a senior vice president, 10 vice presidents and 19 general secretaries.

M K Shaikh has been appointed as a senior vice president of the Girish Chodankar-led Goa unit by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, according to a party statement.

The party also appointed 10 vice presidents, 19 general secretaries, 34 secretaries, 21 executive members and 19 permanent invitees to the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

Three spokespersons were also appointed in the state unit.

