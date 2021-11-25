Left Menu

UK PM Johnson and French President Macron agree to step up efforts to prevent migrant crossings

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 03:52 IST
UK PM Johnson and French President Macron agree to step up efforts to prevent migrant crossings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday agreed to step up joint efforts to prevent migrants' crossings in the English Channel after 31 people died earlier in the day when their rubber boat capsized during the journey.

A spokesperson for the UK PM said in a statement that the two leaders "agreed on the urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings and to do everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for putting people's lives at risk."

"They underlined the importance of close working with neighbours in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as partners across the continent if we are to tackle the problem effectively before people reach the French coast," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
2
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
3
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021