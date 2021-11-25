Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

New Swedish PM resigns on first day in job, hopes for swift return

Sweden's first female prime minister, Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, resigned on Wednesday after less than 12 hours in the top job after the Green Party quit their two-party coalition, stoking political uncertainty. But Andersson said she had told the speaker of parliament she hoped to be appointed prime minister again as the head of a single-party government, and the prospects of that happening appeared fairly strong given support from other parties.

Russia and Ukraine both step up military alert with combat drills

Russia staged military drills in the Black Sea, south of Ukraine, on Wednesday and said it needed to sharpen the combat-readiness of its conventional and nuclear forces because of heightened NATO activity near its borders. Ukraine, which with its ally the United States has said it believes Russia may be preparing an invasion, staged exercises of its own near the border with Belarus.

Libya election panel rejects Gaddafi's son as presidential candidate

Libya's election commission said on Wednesday that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the former ruler and a major candidate in December's planned presidential election, was ineligible to run, compounding the turmoil surrounding the vote.

Gaddafi was one of 25 candidates the commission disqualified in an initial decision pending an appeals process that will ultimately be decided by the judiciary. Some 98 Libyans registered as candidates.

Honduran leftist, teamed with TV host, gains in race to be first woman president

Leftist Xiomara Castro has a shot at winning an election on Sunday, to become Honduras' first female president and end years of conservative rule marred by graft and ties to drug smugglers. An alliance with former rival candidate Salvador Nasralla, a popular television host, gave a boost in the polls to Castro, 62.

Ethiopian leader heads to war's front lines as Olympians join the military

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, as two Olympian athletes announced they were enlisting in the military. Gold medallist Haile Gebrselassie, who set 27 long distance running records, told Reuters he was joining up. So is Olympic silver medallist runner Feyisa Lelisa, local media reported.

Burkina Faso government extends internet suspension amid protests

Burkina Faso's government, facing mounting public anger over repeated killings by Islamist militants, extended its suspension of mobile internet service on Wednesday while offering conflicting reasons for why access was cut in the first place. The authorities cut mobile internet on Saturday, which they later justified by citing a legal provision related to "the quality and security of networks and services and the respect of obligations of national defence and public security."

Auf wiedersehen Angela as three-way coalition signs governing pact

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz announced a deal to form a new governing coalition in Germany on Wednesday that aims to modernise Europe's largest economy, accelerate the green transition and bring the curtain down on the Angela Merkel era.

The alliance, the first at federal level between the ideologically disparate Greens, the libertarian Free Democrats (FDP) and Scholz's centre-left SPD, ends 16 years of Merkel-led conservative governments.

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over

France assured Poland on Wednesday of European Union support in its stand-off with Belarus, but reminded Warsaw it needed to resolve a row with the bloc over its values and the rule of law. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met French President Emmanuel Macron as part of a diplomatic effort to rally support for a tough response to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called an attempt by Belarus to use migrants to destabilise the EU.

Thirty-one migrants perish trying to cross Channel to Britain

Thirty-one people, including five women and a little girl, died on Wednesday after their rubber boat capsized while crossing the English Channel from France to Britain, in the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the waters separating the countries. The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Overloaded dinghies often barely stay afloat and are at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores.

Analysis-Putin's Ukraine gambit seen as part of play for new Biden summit

President Vladimir Putin's re-positioning of troops closer to Ukraine is part of a Russian push to secure and frame the terms of another summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, say two people close to official Russian foreign policy circles. The other big aim is to signal to the West that it should stop helping Ukraine upgrade its military and that Kyiv should avoid escalating a grinding conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, the two people said.

