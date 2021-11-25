Left Menu

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Tripura CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday and said the state is achieving progress in many spheres under his leadership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 09:14 IST
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Tripura CM
PM Modi and Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday and said the state is achieving progress in many spheres under his leadership. "Birthday wishes to Tripura's hardworking CM Shri Biplab Deb. Under his leadership, the state is achieving progress in many spheres. I pray for his long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

Deb thanked Prime Minister and said that under PM Modi's leadership he will work relentlessly for the betterment of Tripura residents. "Thank you so much for your blessings and warmest wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under your supervision and guidance, we shall work relentlessly for the betterment of 37 lakh people of Tripura," Deb tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Tripura CM on his Birthday, saying that Deb is passionately working for the state's development and people's welfare. "Birthday greetings to Tripura's hardworking Chief Minister, Biplab Deb. He is passionately working for the state's development and people's welfare. I wish him long life and good health," Singh tweeted.

In March 2018, Deb was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. He took over the office of the Chief Minister of Tripura after the BJP- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition defeated the Communist Party of India with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections. BJP had won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPI(M) which won only in 17 assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021