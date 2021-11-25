Left Menu

KMC polls on Dec 19, counting of votes on Dec 21: SEC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 10:34 IST
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls will be held on December 19, a notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday said.

The counting of votes polled in the 144 wards of the civic body will be held on December 21, it said.

''The KMC elections will be held on December 19 and the counting will take place on December 21. From today onwards, the Model Code of Conduct is implemented. We have issued the notification,'' State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

