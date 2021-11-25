Left Menu

SC directs MHA to provide two additional CRPF companies in Tripura to ensure free, fair civic polls

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide two additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure free and fair civic polls in Tripura.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:48 IST
SC directs MHA to provide two additional CRPF companies in Tripura to ensure free, fair civic polls
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide two additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure free and fair civic polls in Tripura. The top court asked the Centre and Tripura government to ensure necessary arrangements will also be made to ensure the safety of ballots and counting of votes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined the plea of All India Trinamool Congress to postpone the Tripura local body elections scheduled on November 25 and directed the police to increase the security arrangements for conducting free and fair polls and the declaration of results. Meanwhile, elections for over 200 seats in municipal bodies of Tripura are currently underway.

Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the election to 20 urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation in all the eight districts in the state. A total of 770 polling stations have been established across the state for the civic polls.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban local bodies earlier this month. Elections for the remaining 222 seats are being held and the counting of votes will take place on November 28.

There are a total of 334 seats in the 20 urban local bodies that comprise of six Nagar Panchayats, 13 Municipal Council, and one Municipal Corporation. Tripura SEC ML Dey had said, "The poll date for civic bodies in the state is scheduled to be held on November 25 from 7 am to 4 pm. Counting will be held on November 28, which will commence from 8 am."

"The entire process of elections is slated to end on December 4," he had added. This will be the first civic polls that the BJP will contest after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021