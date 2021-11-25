BSP claims blueprint of Jewar airport prepared during Mayawati govt, slams UPA for delaying project

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday claimed that a blueprint of an international airport at Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar was prepared during the tenure of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati but the UPA government did not allow it to be built. Speaking to ANI, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria welcomed that the current BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh is taking credit of various development projects in the state that were initiated during Mayawati's tenure as chief minister.

"I want to present some facts about the Jewar Airport. We welcome that an international standard of an airport is being built in Jewar, but the people of Uttar Pradesh know well that its blueprint was prepared by Mayawati. She wanted this airport to be built there about 10 years ago, but the then UPA government did not allow it to be built," said Bhadoria. "Similarly there are many such projects like Ganga Expressway project which connects Saharanpur to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, Metro project in Uttar Pradesh but others come to announce them to cut their lace," he added.

He further added, "I would say only that the public knows about Mayawati. Many great things have been done during her tenure as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and this will benefit BSP in the 2022 elections." Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday at 1 pm.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

