Left Menu

Second dose COVID-19 vaccine for 100 per cent adult population in Himachal by next week

Himachal Pradesh is close to administering the second dose of its vaccination to 90 per cent of the population as on date, he told PTI.We have set up a target for ourselves to accomplish complete saturation of vaccination in the next seven days, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:25 IST
Second dose COVID-19 vaccine for 100 per cent adult population in Himachal by next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is likely to vaccinate 100 percent of its eligible adult population with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by next week, state Health Secretary Amitabh Avasthi said on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh is close to administering the second dose of its vaccination to 90 percent of the population as of date, he told PTI.

''We have set up a target for ourselves to accomplish complete saturation of vaccination in the next seven days,'' he said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to visit Bilaspur to participate in a function in this regard on December five, he added. During interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the vaccination program via video conferencing in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Himachal Pradesh's efforts to complete the first dose of vaccination of 100 percent adult population in the state.

Himachal Pradesh became the first state three months ago to achieve 100 percent first-dose vaccination of the eligible adult population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021