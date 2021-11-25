BJP's denial of airport in Firozabad cost it a share in glory: Akhilesh Yadav
Yadav said this in a tweet he posted just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.He punned on the name jewar meaning jewellery and said had an airport came up there, Firozabad - known for its bangles -- too would have joined in contributing to UPs progress.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP’s refusal to his government’s proposal to build an airport in Firozabad cost the region a share in glory with Jewar International Airport. Yadav said this in a tweet he posted just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.
He punned on the name ‘jewar’ (meaning ‘jewellery’) and said had an airport came up there, Firozabad - known for its bangles -- too would have joined in contributing to UP’s progress. “Had BJP government at center not denied permission for an airport in Firozabad as proposed by the SP government, today ‘bangles’ too would have joined ‘jewar’ and completed the ornamental progress of Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav wrote in a Hindi tweet.
In another tweet he posted after the foundation laying ceremony, the former chief minister attacked BJP yet again writing, what is being built today (referring to the airport), will be put on sale tomorrow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Greater Noida
- Hindi
- Firozabad
- Narendra Modi
- Yadav
- Samajwadi Party
ALSO READ
Job fair for Noida, Greater Noida locals on Nov 13, 14
Phone, jewellery snatcher held in Greater Noida
Hindi is friend of all Indian languages, says HM Amit Shah
Hindi 'friend' of all indigenous languages, country's prosperity lies in prosperity of Indian languages: Amit Shah
Builder-buyer talks from Nov 15 in Greater Noida to resolve disputes