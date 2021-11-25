Kerala CM to unveil statue of Dr Varghese Kurien on Nov 26

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the statue of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of India’s White Revolution, installed at Milma Bhavan here, on November 26.

The unveiling is part of the valedictory of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Kurien, organised by the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF).

The Chief Minister will virtually open the statue at a function to be held at an auditorium here and inaugurate the state-level celebrations of the National Milk Day, observed on the birth anniversary of Dr. Kurien, the ‘Milkman of India', an official statement said here.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, former Chairman of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) T Nandakumar will deliver the Dr. Verghese Kurien memorial lecture, it said adding that Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Dr. Kurien, will attend the function through video conferencing as a special guest. Dr Kurien centenary celebrations got under way on November 26, 2020 in Kozhikode, the birthplace of Dr. Kurien (1921-2012), who pioneered the ‘White Revolution’ in 1970 that went on to make the country the world’s largest milk producer. Marking the commencement of the centenary celebrations, farmers of over 3,300 milk co-operatives launched a campaign to write letters to the Prime Minister to press for the demand for conferment of Bharat Ratna on Dr. Kurien.

The Postal Department issued a special commemoration stamp and Milma brought out a special milk sachet carrying the image of Dr Kurien.

