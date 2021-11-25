Left Menu

Maha winter session postponed, likely to be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is likely to be held in Mumbai from December 22, a senior minister said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.Earlier, the session was scheduled to start from December 7 in Nagpur, but it would be postponed in view of elections, he said.The cabinet discussed holding the winter session from December 22 for two weeks, the minister said. The winter session is traditionally held in Nagpur, the second capital of the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:23 IST
Maha winter session postponed, likely to be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is likely to be held in Mumbai from December 22, a senior minister said after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, the session was scheduled to start from December 7 in Nagpur, but it would be postponed in view of elections, he said.

The cabinet discussed holding the winter session from December 22 for two weeks, the minister said. ''The final decision will be taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on November 29. The announcement of holding the session in Mumbai instead of Nagpur will also be made after the BAC,'' he added.

The government decided to postpone the session in view of the Legislative Council's biennial elections and other local bodies polls, he said. The winter session is traditionally held in Nagpur, the second capital of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021