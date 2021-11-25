Shah to chair Rajasthan BJP working committee meeting in Jaipur on Dec 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a Rajasthan BJP working committee meeting here on December 5, party state unit president Satish Poonia said on Thursday.

He said there will be a detailed discussion about taking the welfare schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to villages and hamlets of the state.

With the guidance of Shah, the morale of the workers will increase and the mission will prove to be a milestone for the victory in the 2023 assembly elections, Poonia said.

He said the two-day state working committee meeting of the party will be held in Jaipur on December 4 and 5. The Union home minister will address a special session on December 5 and after that he will address a conference of about 10,000 public representatives, Poonia added.

He said on December 4, party's organisational review, upcoming action plan, issues of complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order will be discussed to form a strategy and a mission for the Rajasthan BJP.

There will also be a detailed discussion on the 2023 assembly elections, he said.

Poonia said in the coming days, there will be “big agitations” against the “anti-people” policies of the Congress government in the state.

