Himachal Pradesh bypoll defeat eye opener for party, says BJP leader

BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna here on Thursday said his party's defeat in the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh was an eye opener for them. He, however, exuded confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the 2022 Assembly bypolls after overcoming its shortcomings.

Khanna, who is the incharge for Himachal Pradesh affairs for the BJP, made the remarks at a three-day party meeting here.

The ruling BJP had lost the Mandi parliamentary and three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai in the recent bypolls.

The meeting of the BJP’s extended core group on Thursday was chaired by Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap at Peterhof here.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

BJP leaders Sanjay Tandon, Satpal Satti, Rajiv Bindal, Pawan Rana, Trilok Jamwal, Rajiv Saizal, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Kapoor also attended the meeting.PTI DJI RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)