Swedish Social Dems leader to get fresh try at forming government
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's parliament speaker said on Thursday he will once again ask Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, who resigned only hours into the job during a day of political turmoil earlier this week, to form a government
Andersson's resignation as prime minister on Wednesday was prompted by a decision by coalition partner the Greens to leave the government after the budget bill was defeated in parliament.
With no other obvious candidate, Andersson looks highly likely to win a second confirmation vote in the Riksdag which is likely to be held on Nov. 29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
