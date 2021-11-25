Left Menu

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:19 IST
Swedish Social Dems leader to get fresh try at forming government
  • Sweden

Sweden's parliament speaker said on Thursday he will once again ask Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, who resigned only hours into the job during a day of political turmoil earlier this week, to form a government

Andersson's resignation as prime minister on Wednesday was prompted by a decision by coalition partner the Greens to leave the government after the budget bill was defeated in parliament.

With no other obvious candidate, Andersson looks highly likely to win a second confirmation vote in the Riksdag which is likely to be held on Nov. 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

