Punjab: Sisodia promises to end inspector raj if voted to power

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday assured traders here on Thursday that if his party comes to power in next year’s Punjab Assembly polls, it will end the “inspector raj”.

The delhi deputy chief minister said recovery raids on shops, offices and factories will be stopped forever.

On the last day of his five-day Punjab tour, Sisodia interacted with businessmen and entrepreneurs in a programme, where a number of participants suggested their needs as well as their problems along with solutions.

''The traders, businessmen and entrepreneurs of Punjab want to get rid of raids and recovery being done under the guise of inspector raj but neither the Akali-BJP government nor the government of Amarinder Singh and now Charanjit Singh Channi could give them relief from this,'' he said.

Sisodia said the Aam Aadmi Party government had eliminated the inspector raj when it came to power in Delhi.

''The rule of the last seven years in Delhi bears testimony to this claim,'' he added.

''Therefore, as soon as the AAP government is formed in 2022 in Punjab, the inspector raj will end, the same day,'' he added.

He said traders need a peaceful environment, development of their area and financial help from the government to run their business, which the AAP will provide from day one.

